Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz apologises after racist remark

Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has apologised for his racist remarks against a South African batsman during the teams' second One-Day International in Durban on Tuesday.

During the game, Ahmed was heard saying "hey black [man], where is your mother sitting, what prayer did you get her to say for you today" in Urdu as South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo ran off to the non-striker's end in the 37th over.

Ahmed's actions drew fierce criticism and, as the video of the incident was widely circulated online, many Twitter users called on the Pakistani cricketer to apologise.

On Wednesday, the cricketer issued an apology on Twitter, saying he "had no intention of upsetting anyone" and "did not even mean for my words to be heard, understood or communicated to the opposing team or the cricket fans".

1/2 - I wish to extend my sincere apologies to any person who may have taken offence from my expression of frustration which was unfortunately caught by the stump mic during yesterday's game against SA. My words were not directed towards anyone in particular and... — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) January 23, 2019

2/3 - I certainly had no intention of upsetting anyone. I did not even mean for my words to be heard, understood or communicated to the opposing team or the cricket fans. I have in the past and will continue in future to appreciate the camaraderie of my fellow cricketers from... — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) January 23, 2019

3/3 - ...across the globe and will always respect and honour them on and off the field. — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) January 23, 2019

Ahmed was in line to face International Cricket Council (ICC) sanctions after South Africa team manager Mohammed Moosajee confirmed the governing body had taken note of the comment.

"The ICC and the match officials have noted the alleged incident," said Moosajee.

"They have started the necessary procedures to investigate the matter. We can only comment once we have received the results of the investigation. Any further clarification/updates have to go through the ICC."

On-field racism is considered one of the most serious acts that can be committed, with the possibility of a lifetime ban for anyone found guilty, according to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) anti-racism code.

Players may be penalised for "engaging in any conduct - physical or verbal - which is likely to offend, insult, humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage or vilify on the basis of their race, religion, culture, colour, descent, national or ethnic origin".

Sledging happens fairly often as players seek an advantage over their opponents. Any disciplinary action against players can be initiated by the match officials.

Those were racist remarks, Captain #Sarfraz! You should apologies for your words even if you think you were trying to be funny, clearly you weren’t. Go and seek apologies from #Phehlukwayo in the true spirit of the game.

Shukriya! — Ajmal Jami (@ajmaljami) January 22, 2019

#SarfarazAhmed should be sacked!! What on earth is he on? Why aren’t these cricketers groomed before they represent a country !! Absolutely pathetic and shameful behaviour!! https://t.co/fouJteP4Rf — Bilal Khan (@bhkhan) January 22, 2019