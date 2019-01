For the past 20 years, the border between Northern Ireland - a part of the United Kingdom - and The Republic of Ireland has been open.

Both sides have benefited economically as members of the European Union, but there are fears that a no-deal Brexit might turn back the clock.

Al Jazeera's Neave Barker reports from Carlingford Lough on the border between the two countries, which could soon be subject to a new territorial dispute.