Multiple deaths after Denmark train crash

At least six people have been killed in a train accident on a bridge linking Denmark's central islands of Zealand and Funen, according to train operator DSB.

The incident on the Great Belt Fixed Link occurred at 8am local time (08:00GMT) on Wednesday with objects from a freight train hitting the passenger train.

The Copenhagen-bound train had 131 passengers and three members of staff on board, according to DR, a local broadcaster.

The report also said that an accident centre was opened in the nearby town of Nyborg on the Funen side of the bridge, where people involved in the crash could receive help.

A severe storm was making it difficult for emergency services to reach the train.

Police said the bridge was closed for both trains and vehicles.