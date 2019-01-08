MPs to begin fightback against no-deal Brexit

British politicians opposed to Brexit will begin launching a fightback on Tuesday.

More than 200 are calling on the prime minister to ensure a no-deal Brexit cannot happen, while a parliamentary vote is planned which could force a second referendum.

There is growing pressure on the leader of the main opposition party, Jeremy Corbyn, to back a rethink on leaving the European Union at all.

Al Jazeera's Laurence Lee has been speaking to Labour party activists who feel betrayed by their own leadership.