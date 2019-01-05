Mike Pence leads working group to end US government shutdown

US Vice President Mike Pence is holding meetings with a congressional delegation to end the government shutdown, even as President Donald Trump declared he could keep it going for "months or even years".

Pence tweeted that the aim of the meeting "will be to find a solution - not simply to end the government shutdown - to provide funding to end the crisis at our southern border, achieve real border security & to build the wall!"

Just arrived at @WhiteHouse for meetings w/ top level staff of House & Senate leadership today. Our aim will be to find a solution- not simply to end the gov’t shutdown- to provide funding to end the crisis at our southern border, achieve real border security & to build the wall! — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 5, 2019

Al Jazeera's Gabriel Elizondo, reporting from Washington, DC, said there were no signs any progress was being made or would be made.

"He [Pence] hasn't come out and given any information, we're not expecting to hear any new information from him, so right now, there's a meeting, talks are going on, but the key people in this - President Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House - are not holding talks. and there's no indication that they are going to meet anytime soon and make any progress on this."

'Keep it shut for months or even years'

On Friday, Trump met congressional leaders from both parties as the shutdown hit the two-week mark amid an impasse over his demand for billions of dollars for a border wall with Mexico.

Key parts of the US government shut down on December 22 after Trump refused to back down on his request for more than $5bn in funding for a wall along the US-Mexico border, which the Democrats oppose.

The standoff has prompted economic jitters and anxiety among some in Trump's own party.

"We won't be opening until it's solved," Trump said. "I don't call it a shutdown. I call it doing what you have to do for the benefit and the safety of our country."

The US president reportedly said he preferred to call the action a "strike".

Trump said he could declare a national emergency to build the wall without congressional approval, but would first try a "negotiated process".

Trump previously described the situation at the border as a "national emergency" before he dispatched active-duty troops in what critics described as a pre-election stunt.

Trump also said the hundreds of thousands of federal workers who are furloughed or working without pay would want him to "keep going" and fight for border security.

Asked how people would manage without a financial safety net, he declared, "The safety net is going to be having a strong border because we're going to be safe."

Security officers at US airports have reportedly been calling in sick in droves since the shutdown began and their paycheques stopped rolling in.