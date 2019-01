The crisis in Venezuela has divided Latin America, but Mexico has refused to choose a side.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reiterated Mexico's commitment to non-interventionism, saying Mexico is neither in favour nor against anyone.

Mexico's neutrality could allow it to play the role of mediator between the sides, but the president said he will only do so if both sides can agree to participate in talks.

Al Jazeera's Manuel Rapalo reports from Mexico City.