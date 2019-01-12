Maduro opponents hold protest, call for new Venezuela elections

In Venezuela, opponents of President Nicolas Maduro have been protesting as he begins his second term in office.

The head of the opposition-run congress has challenged Maduro's right to lead the country, saying he's ready to assume power himself and call new elections.

The protests were smaller than those in 2017, when Maduro attempted to disregard the National Assembly, and President Maduro claimed these protests were another attempt by the United States to generate chaos in the Latin American country.

AL Jazeera’s Teresa Bo has more from Caracas.