What does Maduro have to offer? - Inside Story

Nicolas Maduro begins a second disputed term as Venezuela's President.

by

    Hyperinflation, power cuts and shortages of food and medicine.

    The economic crisis has driven millions of Venezuelans out of the country.

    Nicolas Maduro's critics blame him for the dire situation – and yet he’s sworn in for a second six-year term as president.

    The poll was marred by allegations of vote-rigging; his opponents are challenging his right to lead the country and calling for new elections.

    Will Venezuela sink into further chaos?

    Presenter: Nick Clark

    Guests

    Phil Gunson, senior Analyst covering the Andes Region at the International Crisis Group

    Sonia Schott, Specialist on Latin American relations with a special focus on Venezuela

    Paul Dobson, journalist for Venezuelanalysis.com

