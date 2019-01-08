Two largest rebels groups in northern Syria clash

There has been more fighting between the two largest rebel alliances in northern Syria, killing more than 80 people, including civilians.

The Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) has deployed fighters along the front lines in the western Aleppo countryside to stop the rapid advance of the Hay'et Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group.

The HTS accused the FSA of killing some of its fighters and says it is advancing to stop the FSA, while Russia is bombing villages, claiming it wants to stop HTS's advance towards the agreed de-escalation zones.

Al Jazeera's Mohammed Adow reports from Gaziantep.