Will there be justice for Jamal Khashoggi? – Inside Story

Friends, politicians and human rights activists have remembered Jamal Khashoggi, 100 days after the killing of the Saudi journalist.

They organised a vigil at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul where he was murdered.

And a memorial service was held in the U.S. Congress in Washington.

Some members are pressuring President Trump to re-evaluate relations with Saudi Arabia and its Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is widely suspected of ordering the killing.

Will justice ever be served?

Or will diplomatic and trade links overule human rights principles?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Rami Khoury - Professor of Journalism, American University of Beirut & Non-Resident Senior Fellow, Harvard Kennedy School

Matthew Bryza - Former U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan & former White House diplomat