Will there be justice for Jamal Khashoggi? – Inside Story

Several other faiths already pay a similar tax, will the Muslim community agree to do the same?

by

    Friends, politicians and human rights activists have remembered Jamal Khashoggi, 100 days after the killing of the Saudi journalist.

    They organised a vigil at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul where he was murdered.

    And a memorial service was held in the U.S. Congress in Washington.

    Some members are pressuring President Trump to re-evaluate relations with Saudi Arabia and its Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is widely suspected of ordering the killing.

    Will justice ever be served?

    Or will diplomatic and trade links overule human rights principles?

    Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

    Guests:

    Rami Khoury - Professor of Journalism, American University of Beirut & Non-Resident Senior Fellow, Harvard Kennedy School

    Matthew Bryza - Former U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan & former White House diplomat

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    'We scoured for days without sleeping, just clothes on our backs'

    'We scoured for days without sleeping, just clothes on our backs'

    The Philippines’ Typhoon Haiyan was the strongest storm ever to make landfall. Five years on, we revisit this story.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    Daughters of al-Shabab

    Daughters of al-Shabab

    What draws Kenyan women to join al-Shabab and what challenges are they facing when they return to their communities?