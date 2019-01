Israeli attacks earlier this week in Damascus killed dozens of people, reported to be Iranian and pro-Syrian government fighters.

The open animosity between the two countries is no secret and experts in Iran are worried over the increasing tensions.

In Tehran, there was as much talk of peace as war and a rush to war seems unwanted, but the continued Israeli raids on Iranian forces in Syria run the risk of creating a parallel conflict.

Zein Basravi has the view from Tehran.