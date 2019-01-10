India's CBI chief fired 48 hours after being reinstated by court

New Delhi, India - India's federal investigation police chief has been removed from his post by a committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi just 48 hours after he was reinstated by the country's top court.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Alok Verma was first suspended in October along with his deputy Rakesh Asthana after they accused each other of corruption and interference in invesigation.

The high-powered committee, which also included Supreme Court judge AK Sikri, and the leader of the opposition in the lower house of the parliament Mallikarjun Kharge, met on Thursday to examine the graft charges against Verma.

This is completely malafide on the part of the government and the Prime Minister to remove him within a day of his reinstatement without even hearing him Prashant Bhushan, Supreme Court lawyer

The decision to remove him was backed by Prime Minister Modi and Justice Sikri but opposed by Kharge.

Critics accuse the government of undermining the autonomy of the country's premier investigating agency ahead of the general elections slated to be held by May this year.

Timeline of events September 20, 2018: Top anti-corruption watchdog, the Central Vigilance Commission, initiated a probe against CBI Director Alok Verma based on a complaint filed by his deputy Rakesh Asthana. October 4, 2018: Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan and former minister Arun Shourie meet Verma, demanding a probe into alleged corruption in the Rafale aircraft deal. October 21, 2018: Bribery case filed against Asthana. October 22: Prime Minister Modi summons Verma and Asthana. October 24: Government sends Verma and Asthana on "forced leave". Verma challenges the decision in the Supreme Court. January 8: Supreme Court ruled in favour of deposed CBI director. The court ordered the government to reinstate him in his position as CBI director. January 10: Prime Minister-led committee removes Verma for a second time.

Opposition, including the president of the Congress party Rahul Gandhi, have alleged that government action against Verma is aimed at preventing an investigation into a multi-billion dollar defence deal to buy 36 fighter jets from France's Dassault Aviation.

The government has denied any wrongdoing.

The CBI is armed with a mandate to investigate corruption and all major crimes in the country and fulfils a similar role to the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the US.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had ruled that Verma should be reinstated but he should refrain from taking any major policy decisions until conclusion of the probe.

'Completely malafide'

"This is completely malafide on the part of the government and the Prime Minister to remove him days after his reinstatement without even hearing him. This is against the principles of natural justice," Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan told Al Jazeera.

"This shows Modi and his government are completely desperate. They wanted to stop a probe into the Rafale deal at any cost," he added.

Verma's deputy Asthana, who is allegedly close to Prime Minister Modi, was promoted to the agency's second-highest post last year.

The ousted chief had, in his petition to the Supreme Court in October, said the government's decision was "patently illegal and unconstitutional".

Critics say the Modi government is destroying the "independence" and credibility of the country's major institutions like the CBI, the Election Commission and even the judiciary.

The haste also shows disrespect for the SC, that had only just pronounced its verdict, for the bureaucracy, and the CBI itself. https://t.co/zPfQT6Yu1h — Suhasini Haidar (@suhasinih) January 10, 2019

However, the crisis around the "integrity" of the premier federal body is not new.

The previous Congress-led government was also castigated by the top court in 2013 for allegedly interfering in a corruption case investigation.

A former Supreme Court judge had earlier denounced the CBI as a "caged parrot" and "its master's voice", referring to its misuse by successive governments.

Anti-corruption campaigners have long argued that political interference in the CBI reinforces the importance of an independent anti-corruption body.

Modi, who won on an anti-corruption platform in 2014, has yet to appoint a Lokpal or anti-corruption ombudsman.