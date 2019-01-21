US has increased military intervention against al-Shabab

The US military says it carried out an air raid in Somalia that killed 52 al-Shabab fighters. It was launched hours after the group attacked a Somali army base.

Al-Shabab still controls large parts of rural, southern, and central Somalia, and continues to carry out high-profile attacks in the capital Mogadishu and elsewhere.

Since 2017, the US military has stepped up air raids against the armed group in Somalia, carrying out 47 attacks last year.

Al-Shabab is fighting to overthrow the internationally-backed government in Mogadishu.

Al Jazeera's Mohamed Adow reports.