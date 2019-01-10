Houthi drone attack hits military base in Yemen: Reports

A Houthi drone attack has hit a Yemeni government military parade in Lahij Province, killing several, according to Houthi media and Sky News Arabia.

The attack on the airbase in southern town of al-Anad on Thursday reportedly wounded dozens of military personnel, including the Yemeni army chief of staff.

Six people were killed in the raid, sources at a local hospital told AFP news agency.

Abdul Malik Al-Houthi, leader of the Houthi group, announced the strategy of using ballistic missiles and drones in 2017. The group is at war with a Saudi-UAE-led coalition which began its military campaign in Yemen in March 2015, after the Houthis overran the capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

The Houthis claim to possess five different drone models according to an infographic on their official Telegram channel.

In November, the rebels said they were halting drone and missile attacks, but tensions have risen recently over how to implement a UN-sponsored peace deal.