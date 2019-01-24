Hopes fade as search for missing footballer Sala continues

The head of a rescue team that has been looking for the missing Premier League footballer, Emiliano Sala, and his pilot, has said there is now no hope of finding them alive.

Channel Islands Air Search chief officer John Fitzgerald said "even the most fit person" would only survive for a few hours in water.

Sala's single-engine plane disappeared over the English Channel on Monday night while he was en route to make his debut for Cardiff City from France.

Al Jazeera's Stuart Silvers has more.