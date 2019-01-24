Hopes fade as search for missing footballer Sala continues

The rescue team head looking for the missing Premier League footballer and his pilot has said there is no hope of finding them alive.

by

    The head of a rescue team that has been looking for the missing Premier League footballer, Emiliano Sala, and his pilot, has said there is now no hope of finding them alive.

    Channel Islands Air Search chief officer John Fitzgerald said "even the most fit person" would only survive for a few hours in water.

    Sala's single-engine plane disappeared over the English Channel on Monday night while he was en route to make his debut for Cardiff City from France.

    Al Jazeera's Stuart Silvers has more.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    'We scoured for days without sleeping, just clothes on our backs'

    'We scoured for days without sleeping, just clothes on our backs'

    The Philippines’ Typhoon Haiyan was the strongest storm ever to make landfall. Five years on, we revisit this story.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    Unification: Saladin and the Fall of Jerusalem

    Unification: Saladin and the Fall of Jerusalem

    We explore how Salah Ed-Din unified the Muslim states and recaptured the holy city of Jerusalem from the crusaders.