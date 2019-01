Last October, thousands of people left Honduras trying to reach the United States, including the Reyes Zelaya family.

Al Jazeera first met them on the Mexico-Guatemala border, where eight months pregnant Erly was struggling to cover 40 kilometres a day.

Later on, they were found in Tijuana Mexico with a new baby. They were still dreaming of reaching the US.

Al Jazeera's John Holman reports from the US city of Atlanta, where he has caught up with them again to see where they are now.