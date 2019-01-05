Historic year of inter-Korea relations sees drop in tensions

After a year of improving relations between North and South Korea, many Koreans are both hopeful and cautious about what the future may bring.

    North and South Korea have seen plenty of tense standoffs and flare-ups in the past, but last year brought North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in together for three historic meetings.

    Improving relations are having a marked impact on the heavily fortified border between the two Koreas, with guardposts dismantled, armament reduced and hopes for a peaceful future beginning to spread.

     

    Al Jazeera's Rob McBride travelled to Yeonpyeong Island, a short distance from the North Korean mainland.

