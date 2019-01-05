Historic year of inter-Korea relations sees drop in tensions

North and South Korea have seen plenty of tense standoffs and flare-ups in the past, but last year brought North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in together for three historic meetings.

Improving relations are having a marked impact on the heavily fortified border between the two Koreas, with guardposts dismantled, armament reduced and hopes for a peaceful future beginning to spread.

Al Jazeera's Rob McBride travelled to Yeonpyeong Island, a short distance from the North Korean mainland.