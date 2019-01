Hindu Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh say they are desperate to go home. They had fled to Bangladesh fearing reprisals after they refused to join an armed Rohingya group.

A plan to repatriate some of them to Myanmar - as part of a group of 2,200 Rohingya - was halted last November.

However, hundreds of thousands of Muslim Rohingya are still afraid to go back after they were attacked by the Myanmar military two years ago.

Al Jazeera's Natasha Ghoneim reports from Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.