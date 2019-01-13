Greece's PM faces confidence vote after coalition ally quits

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he will call a confidence vote in his government after his coalition ally quit, leaving him six seats short of a majority. His right-wing defence minister and leader of the Independent Greeks party, Panos Kammenos, resigned over a deal to end a decades-long dispute with Macedonia.

Its neighbour has agreed to change its name to the Republic of North Macedonia, but Kammenos was still not happy.

Prime Minister Tsipras still needs parliament to ratify the deal and that has become more difficult.

Al Jazeera's Catherine Stancl reports.