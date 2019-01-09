US government shutdown takes toll on federal workers

The impacts of a federal government shutdown continue to spread across the United States as it enters its 19th day.

The fight is over more than $5bn that US President Donald Trump wants for building a border wall.

Democrats say they simply will not give him the money, calling it unnecessary. Trump defended his position and the shutdown decision in a speech on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of federal workers will not get a cheque next payday.

Al Jazeera's Patty Culhane reports from Washington.