US government shutdown takes toll on federal workers

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers won't be getting a cheque on payday as shutdown enters its 19th day.

by

    The impacts of a federal government shutdown continue to spread across the United States as it enters its 19th day.

    The fight is over more than $5bn that US President Donald Trump wants for building a border wall.

    Democrats say they simply will not give him the money, calling it unnecessary. Trump defended his position and the shutdown decision in a speech on Tuesday.

    Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of federal workers will not get a cheque next payday.

     

    Al Jazeera's Patty Culhane reports from Washington.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    'We scoured for days without sleeping, just clothes on our backs'

    'We scoured for days without sleeping, just clothes on our backs'

    The Philippines’ Typhoon Haiyan was the strongest storm ever to make landfall. Five years on, we revisit this story.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    Daughters of al-Shabab

    Daughters of al-Shabab

    What draws Kenyan women to join al-Shabab and what challenges are they facing when they return to their communities?