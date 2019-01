With no end in sight to the government shutdown in the United States, many furloughed federal employees have been forced to find new jobs.

School districts in the suburbs of Washington, DC, have held job fairs exclusively for federal workers, who may need the income while the government remains shut down.

With government workers scrambling for a paycheck, the schools want them to know that they have positions available.

Al Jazeera's Gabriel Elizondo reports from Maryland.