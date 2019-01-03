Gaza's struggles in 2018

2018 was a difficult year for people living in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Palestinians rose up against Israel's blockade and the difficult conditions it imposed on them in weekly protests that have continued throughout the year.

Hundreds have been killed or injured by Israeli forces in the protests, but life is hard in many other ways in the Strip, where daily life is a precarious balancing act.

Will anything change for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip this new year?

Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker reports from Gaza.