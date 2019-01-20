Gaza fuel crisis reaches 'critical point'

Hospital patients in Gaza risk being sent home because of a worsening shortage of fuel.

Hospitals rely on diesel generators because of blackouts from Gaza’s only power station.

But now, neither can get the fuel to keep the lights, and life-saving equipment in the hospitals, switched on.

A third instalment of $15m from Qatar is intended to pay government salaries and buy fuel for Gaza's power station, but the cash infusion must first pass through Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been hesitant to allow the money into the Hamas-run enclave.

Al Jazeera's Charles Stratford reports from Gaza.