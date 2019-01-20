Gaza fuel crisis reaches 'critical point'

The ongoing fuel crisis in Gaza hospitals and primary care centres puts thousands of Gaza's sick at risk.

by

    Hospital patients in Gaza risk being sent home because of a worsening shortage of fuel.

    Hospitals rely on diesel generators because of blackouts from Gaza’s only power station.

    But now, neither can get the fuel to keep the lights, and life-saving equipment in the hospitals, switched on.

    A third instalment of $15m from Qatar is intended to pay government salaries and buy fuel for Gaza's power station, but the cash infusion must first pass through Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been hesitant to allow the money into the Hamas-run enclave.

    Al Jazeera's Charles Stratford reports from Gaza.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    'We scoured for days without sleeping, just clothes on our backs'

    'We scoured for days without sleeping, just clothes on our backs'

    The Philippines’ Typhoon Haiyan was the strongest storm ever to make landfall. Five years on, we revisit this story.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    Unification: Saladin and the Fall of Jerusalem

    Unification: Saladin and the Fall of Jerusalem

    We explore how Salah Ed-Din unified the Muslim states and recaptured the holy city of Jerusalem from the crusaders.