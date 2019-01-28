France's Macron to press Sisi on human rights in Cairo meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron met his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo aiming to raise concerns over human rights and boost ties between their countries.

The two leaders met on Monday to oversee the signing of around 30 deals between Egypt and France worth several hundred million dollars.

Macron said he told his Egyptian counterpart that stability and security cannot be seperated from human rights.

"Stability and durable peace go together with respect for individual dignity and the rule of law, and the search for stability cannot be dissociated from the question of human rights," he said during a joint press conference with Sisi.

Shortly after his arrival in Egypt on Sunday, Macron said he would talk "more openly" with Sisi on human rights.

"Things have got worse since October 2017" when Sisi visited Paris, said Macron, referring to the human rights situation in the North African country.

Sisi's government is seen by Egyptian civil society as "more hardline than the regime of (Hosni) Mubarak", he said, referring to the longtime president who was deposed in 2011.

"My line is: Stability and respect for sovereignty. But what is happening here threatens" Egypt's stability, Macron said.

Sisi told reporters on Monday that rights should be taken in the context of regional turbulence and the fight against terrorism.

"Egypt does not advance through bloggers. It advances through the work, effort and perseverance of its sons," he said.

Sisi led the overthrow of Egypt's first democratially elected President, Mohamed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood in mid-2013.

The state has since arrested thousands of dissidents, including activists and journalists, as well as Muslim Brotherhood supporters. Egypt has also been accused of arbitrary detention, disappearances and torture, and has silenced most independent media.

Authorities say they are fighting terrorism and trying to restore stability after years of unrest.

Macron said that too many ordinary people "who do not threaten the regime's stability" have been jailed.

Rights groups and activists have urged France and other Western powers to halt weapons sales to Egypt, a major purchaser, until it improves its human rights record. But Macron dismissed using such pressure, saying it was important to respect Egypt's sovereignty.

The two had met in 2017, when rights groups demanded Macron raise allegations of torture and political repression in Egypt. Back then, Macron said it was not up to him to "lecture" Egypt on civil liberties.

The French leader is expected to end his three-day visit on Tuesday. They signed a series of economic and development deals, including French support for social policies and female entrepreneurship, and a memorandum of understanding for the expansion of Cairo's metro.