Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi sworn in as DR Congo president

Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi has been sworn in as Democratic Republic of Congo's president, succeeding Joseph Kabila in the vast central African country's first transfer of power through an election in 59 years of independence.

In his speech before a cheering crowd of supporters on Thursday, Tshsekedi said thiat the country will not be one of "division, hate or tribalism".

"We want to build a strong Congo in its cultural diversity. We will promote its development in peace and security. A Congo for each and everyone, where everybody has his or her own place," he said.

Tshisekedi's speech, however, was momentarily disrupted when he "collapsed on the podium", according to Al Jazeera's Fahmida Miller, who was at the inauguration in the capital Kinshasa.

Tshisekedi was able to resume after a few minutes.

Tshisekedi's victory in the December 30 election was marred by accusations he struck a backroom deal with the outgoing president to deny victory to another opposition candidate, Martin Fayulu.

Kabila and Tshisekedi's camps reject those allegations.

Thousands of Tshisekedi supporters, many of them dressed in white, gathered outside the Palace of the Nation, the seat of the presidency in Kinshasa, to celebrate the historic event.

"We hope that this will be a real change, especially as he has taken power without bloodshed," said Saddam Kongolo, a member of Tshisekedi's Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS).

One of Tshisekedi's first tasks will be to appoint a prime minister in a move which will see him sharing power with Kabila's supporters, who hold an overwhelming majority in the parliament.

The ceremony caps more than two years of turmoil sparked by Kabila's refusal to step down when he reached the constitutional limit on his term in office.

Al Jazeera's Miller said that Tshisekedi now faces the challenge of uniting the country after a divisive election.

Tshisekedi needs to "speak to people who support Martin Fayulu, who said that the elections were rigged", she said.

Turbulence

A country the size of continental western Europe, DR Congo has lived through two regional wars in 1996-97 and 1998-2003.

The last two presidential elections, in 2006 and 2011 -- both won by Kabila -- were marred by bloody clashes.

The ballot, which took place on December 30 after three postponements, surprised many by the lack of violence, but a political storm swiftly brewed over the vote count.

Among foreign nations attending the ceremony, Kenya and Zambia were represented by their presidents and Tanzania by its vice presidents, according to the RTNC state television, while China, France, Japan and the United States sent their ambassadors, AFP journalists saw.

"The opposition has run out of recourse to challenge the election results and the threat of widespread post-election violence is gradually subsiding," said Robert Besseling of EXX Africa, a business risk consultancy.

Tshisekedi took over the UDPS, DR Congo's oldest and largest opposition party, after the death of its founder nearly two years ago, his father Etienne.

In his speech, Tshisekedi paid tribute to his father, referring to him as "president" - a nod to the late leader's declaration of himself as president after losing the disputed 2011 election to Kabila.

Conflict and poverty

Beyond the challenge of uniting a fractured country, politics, Tshisekedi also has to deal with the brutal militias who control parts of the country's strife-torn east where an Ebola epidemic is also unfolding.

He also has to meet the expectations of his supporters about easing poverty, which afflicts the vast majority of the country's 80 million citizens.

Despite the poverty, DR Congo boasts a treasure trove of minerals, ranging from gold and diamonds to copper and coltan -- a mineral essential for the batteries used in hand-held electronic devices.

Yet, in a country where graft is entrenched, very little of the wealth trickles down to the poor. It ranks a mere 176th on the 189-nation Human Development Index compiled by the United Nations' Development Programme (UNDP).