Should ex-ISIL fighters be rehabilitated?

As ISIL clings to its last stronghold in the country, Syria must decide what to do, and how to handle, the armed group's former fighters.

by

    The Syrian war has ravaged the country and drastically changed the lives of millions.

    As the ISIL group clings to its last stronghold in the country, some of its former fighters who escaped the front lines are trying to get back to normal life.

    Psychological counselling and classes in religion can be mandatory and the former fighters are kept under surveillance, but still, not everyone supports these efforts to rehabilitate former ISIL fighters.

    Al Jazeera's Sinem Koseoglu reports from northern Syria.

