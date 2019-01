The Pacific island nation of Vanuatu has a long history of community matters being settled by tribal village chiefs - usually men.

But for the first time, a woman, Leimalu Tapesi, has been anointed the chairperson of a village tribal council on the island of Moso.

As part of her plans to transform village life, Tapesi is applying a strict environmentalist agenda which includes a marine park and cracking down on illegal logging.