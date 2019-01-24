Cavusoglu: UN rapporteur on Khashoggi case to visit Turkey

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday it is time for an international investigation to be launched into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, adding that a United Nations special rapporteur on the case will visit Ankara soon.

In an interview with a Turkish broadcaster, Cavusoglu said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered preparations to be made to carry the case to an international level.

Meanwhile, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said Riyadh will make sure justice will prevail in the Khashoggi trial in his country, adding that he was sad about what happened to the journalist.

Khashoggi, a critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) who wrote for The Washington Post, was killed by a Saudi hit squad on October 2 shortly after he entered his country's consulate in Istanbul.

He was dismembered inside the building in what Turkey called a "premeditated murder" orchestrated with orders from the highest levels of the Saudi government.

Saudi officials have countered that claim, insisting Khashoggi died in a "rogue operation" after initially claiming he had left the consulate before vanishing.

Despite a joint investigation with Saudi officials looking at their consulate in Istanbul, the consul's residence and several other locations, the whereabouts of Khashoggi's remains are still unknown.

Extradition demanded

Turkey also wants Saudi Arabia to extradite those accused of carrying out the murder to be tried in Turkish courts.

The Turkish authorities repeated the request after Riyadh announced early this month the start of the trial of 11 defendants, including five who the Saudi prosecution is seeking the death penalty for.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday his country was still gathering facts to uncover those involved in Khashoggi's killing.

In a television interview with the US media group, Sinclair, he said the relationship with Saudi Arabia could be maintained and those responsible for Khashoggi's killing should be held accountable.