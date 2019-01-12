Canada grants asylum to Saudi teenager who fled her family

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will accept Rahaf Alqunun as a refugee.

by

    Canada has granted asylum to the 18-year-old Saudi woman, Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun, who drew the world's attention on social media in her desperate attempt to flee her abusive family after escaping to Thailand.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada would accept Alqunun as a refugee days after she was stopped at the Bangkok airport. While the Thai police had denied her entry and seized her passport, Alqunun's brother and father had reached there to take her back to Saudi Arabia.

     

    Al Jazeera's John Hendren has more.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    'We scoured for days without sleeping, just clothes on our backs'

    'We scoured for days without sleeping, just clothes on our backs'

    The Philippines’ Typhoon Haiyan was the strongest storm ever to make landfall. Five years on, we revisit this story.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    Daughters of al-Shabab

    Daughters of al-Shabab

    What draws Kenyan women to join al-Shabab and what challenges are they facing when they return to their communities?