The exiled members of banned Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) have told Al Jazeera they are planning to return to Cambodia in the next few months.

In the run-up to the 2018 election, more than 100 CNRP members were barred from politics on the charge of conspiring with foreign countries to overthrow the government and the party was dissolved. Many of them fled the country fearing arrest.

Al Jazeera's Wayne Hay reports from Phnom Penh.