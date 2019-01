Brazil is the world's murder capital but the new president says he's determined to change that.

The new far-right president believes arming his population will decrease crime.

Jair Bolsonaro has signed a decree relaxing gun ownership laws.

But the decision may have had a negative effect with accusations of human rights violations and the rate of homicides rising by five percent over the same period in 2017.

Al Jazeera's Barbara Angopa reports.