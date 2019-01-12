Brazil state governor to continue prison reforms despite attacks

In Brazil's Ceara state, the local government has been attacked and threatened by drug gangs after implementing prison reforms intended to curtail their influence, but the governor vows to fight on.

    In Brazil, a state governor is refusing to back down on his prison reforms - despite retaliation from organised criminal gangs.

    Prisons built to hold captured gang members have instead become centres of power for the criminal syndicates and authorities have vowed that must not be allowed.

    The gangs launched a wave of attacks in Ceara state, prompting President Bolsonaro to send in national troops and the state government to crack down on the prisons even further.

    Al Jazeera’s Daniel Schweimler reports.

