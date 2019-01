The year 2019 marks the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus design movement, a German concept which has come to define a form of expression involving mass production and simplicity.

Although Bauhaus prospered only briefly before the Nazis took power, its influence on art, graphic design and industrial design remains clear today. The last of the Bauhaus schools was in the German capital, where events are being held this week to mark this movement.

Al Jazeera's Dominic Kane reports from Berlin.