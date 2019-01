Critics say Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's landslide victory in Sunday's election could allow her to become even more authoritarian.

Led by Hasina's party, Awami League, the ruling coalition won more than 95 percent of the parliamentary seats, ensuring her a third consecutive term in office.

But a student movement which backed her campaign has been accused of violence and voter intimidation.

Al Jazeera's Charles Stratford reports from Dhaka.