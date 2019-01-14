Blast rocks Afghan capital Kabul, dozens wounded

An explosion has rocked the Afghan capital, Kabul, causing a number of casualties, the country's health ministry has said.

More than 40 people were wounded in the explosion on Monday in eastern Kabul, Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry spokesperson Wahidullah Mayar said in a Tweet.

More than 40 people are wounded in today's explosion in district 9th #kabul, this evening. — Wahidullah Mayar (@WahidullahMayar) January 14, 2019

The blast took place outside a high-security compound that is home to several international companies and charities, security officials told the Reuters news agency.

"A blast was heard in Kabul, we are still investigating further," police spokesperson Basir Mujahid Kabul told Reuters.

Local Afghan news website Tolo News reported that a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, Najib Danish, had confirmed the explosion was caused by a truck bomb.

Tolo also posted footage on Twitter which appeared to show ambulances returning from the scene of the blast.

Footage shows ambulances returning from a blast scene in Kabul's PD9 -- near Green Village compound on Kabul-Jalalabad road. pic.twitter.com/e4KZx3jH3Z — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) January 14, 2019

