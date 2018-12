Yemen's Houthi rebels have handed over control of the vital port of Hodeidah to government forces.

The transfer of the port of Hodeidah and two others is part of a peace deal reached in Sweden earlier this month, aimed at ending almost four years of war which has caused a humanitarian disaster.

Houthi rebels and Saudi-backed forces have also agreed to open up aid corridors.

Al Jazeera's Paul Chaderjian reports.