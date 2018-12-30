UK firms must publicise pay gap between workers and executives

New law requires listed companies with more than 250 employees to calculate and reveal the pay ratio between bosses and the shop floor.

by

    The growing pay gap between executives and the average worker is the target of new regulations coming into force in Britain from January 1, when listed UK companies with over 250 employees will be required to publicise the pay ratio between bosses and average employees.

    Experts have said that the requirement to monitor, reveal and potentially justify the pay ratio may be useful in tracking year-on-year increases in the gap and perhaps to shame boardrooms into cutting back on excessive executive contracts.

     

    Al Jazeera's Paul Brennan reports from London, as part of our series looking into new laws for 2019.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    'We scoured for days without sleeping, just clothes on our backs'

    'We scoured for days without sleeping, just clothes on our backs'

    The Philippines’ Typhoon Haiyan was the strongest storm ever to make landfall. Five years on, we revisit this story.

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    How Moscow lost Riyadh in 1938

    Russian-Saudi relations could be very different today, if Stalin hadn't killed the Soviet ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

    Daughters of al-Shabab

    Daughters of al-Shabab

    What draws Kenyan women to join al-Shabab and what challenges are they facing when they return to their communities?