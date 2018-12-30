UK firms must publicise pay gap between workers and executives

The growing pay gap between executives and the average worker is the target of new regulations coming into force in Britain from January 1, when listed UK companies with over 250 employees will be required to publicise the pay ratio between bosses and average employees.

Experts have said that the requirement to monitor, reveal and potentially justify the pay ratio may be useful in tracking year-on-year increases in the gap and perhaps to shame boardrooms into cutting back on excessive executive contracts.

Al Jazeera's Paul Brennan reports from London, as part of our series looking into new laws for 2019.