Senegal basketball: Female team making bold strides

Senegal's female basketball team, called the Lionesses, made history in October, edging closer to winning the World Cup.

With a new female NBA women's training facility in the country, the sport is gaining popularity, especially among girls.

In a country where many girls are married at a young age, the success of the women's national basketball team is challenging traditional views. Defiant, more and more girls are going out to play instead of staying at home.

Al Jazeera's Nicolas Haque reports from the city of Thies.