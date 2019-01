Only half of the asylum seekers who were part of a caravan travelling to the United States have managed to enter the country.

The rest are waiting to cross into the US at the Mexican border town of Tijuana.

US authorities say that nearly 3,000 people have now crossed the border illegally.

They are being held in custody while their asylum claim is reviewed.

Al Jazeera's Hoda Abdel-Hamid reports from the US-Mexico border.