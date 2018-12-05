Brazil's president-elect threatens Amazon rainforest

Jair Bolsonaro aims to boost mining, farming and dam building in Amazon.

by

    Next year's climate talks were due to take place in Brazil, but that has now been reversed by the President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, who has also made no secret of his desire to open the Amazon to mining, farming and dam building.

    The world's biggest rainforest is already threatened after a year in which Brazil broke its own deforestation record. Latest satellite images show that in a 12-month period, almost 8,000 square kilometres of forest were cut. That amounts to five times the size of Mexico City.

    Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from Para, Brazil.

