Brazil's president-elect threatens Amazon rainforest

Next year's climate talks were due to take place in Brazil, but that has now been reversed by the President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, who has also made no secret of his desire to open the Amazon to mining, farming and dam building.

The world's biggest rainforest is already threatened after a year in which Brazil broke its own deforestation record. Latest satellite images show that in a 12-month period, almost 8,000 square kilometres of forest were cut. That amounts to five times the size of Mexico City.

Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from Para, Brazil.