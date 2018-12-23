Art brightens South Korean industrial city

An industrial city in South Korea is now home to the world's largest outdoor painted mural.

A series of grain silos in Incheon were painted to resemble a row of books telling the story of a boy's journey into adulthood, while also depicting all four seasons.

The city, home to the international airport that serves nearby Seoul, hopes the mural will appeal to tourists and is now considering other industrial buildings as canvases for potential art.

Al Jazeera's Rob McBride reports from Incheon City.