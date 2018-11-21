Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh too traumatised to go back home

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are in limbo after a repatriation deal between Dhaka and the Myanmar government was put on hold last week.

More than 700,000 of them fled their homeland last year after a crackdown by Myanmar's military.

Al Jazeera met Momtaz Begum, a Rohingya woman who is still haunted by her agonising past, one of many Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh who are terrified at the prospect of returning to Myanmar.

Al Jazeera's Mohammed Jamjoom reports from Balukhali Refugee Camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.