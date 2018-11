The Sudan-Chad border has been the main trading route for merchants in Sudan's Darfur state.

But the border, which has remained a point of tension between the two countries, is also a route for smuggling goods worth millions of dollars in and out of the country.

The border has been shut down several times over the past decade due to the smuggling of weapons, cars and other goods, but the illegal trading continues.

Al Jazeera's Hiba Morgan reports from West Darfur on the border with Chad.