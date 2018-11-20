Filipinos protest against Duterte's new China deals

China and the Philippines have signed 29 trade and investment related deals, including plans for oil and gas development in the disputed South China Sea.

But the deals were never submitted to the public for consultation or scrutiny, angering many Filipinos. In particular, the South China Sea agreements have critics worrying the arrangement could require the Philippines to relinquish its control of the Spratly Islands.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's first state visit was intended to seal the agreements and highlight Philippine President Duterte's foreign policy shift away from the United States, but instead, it has roused the ire of many Filipinos wary of China's growing influence.

Al Jazeera's Jamela Alindogan reports from Manila.