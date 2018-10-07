Third Youth Olympic Games kicks off in Buenos Aires

The Youth Olympics Games is the biggest sporting event Argentina has hosted in 40 years and is perhaps the largest that the 4,000 gathered young athletes will ever participate in.

The Games are being used to tackle major issues that concern a new generation of athletes and it is hoped that the four new sports added this year will make them more relevant to young people.

The Youth Olympics will showcase an equal number of male and female athletes competing for 1,250 medals in 32 sports.

Al Jazeera's Daniel Schweimler reports from Buenos Aires.