Desperate to escape the war in Yemen, thousands of families have made the dangerous trip across the Red Sea to Djibouti.

That can mean more than 10 hours on a gruelling boat ride and overwhelmed aid agencies are not able to offer much support to those who arrive.

Life is very harsh in what is already a very poor country on the Horn of Africa, but the refugees feel they cannot go home until "the situation changes".

Al Jazeera's Bernard Smith reports from Djibouti.