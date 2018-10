About one million people in northern Yemen are living in makeshift camps on the verge of famine.

They're in a Houthi-controlled area that the Saudi-Emirati coalition has been attacking and that's making it difficult for aid to reach camps. Without a ceasefire and end to the attacks, aid organisations cannot bring in the amount of food necessary for the displaced Yemenis to survive the conflict.

Al Jazeera's Bernard Smith reports from neighbouring Djibouti.