A major mopping-up operation is under way in Nicaragua following widespread flooding.

The government has set up shelters for Nicaraguans who lost their homes and are providing them with food and supplies.

However, doctors fear water contaminated with sewage will cause disease and even those who can return are faced with considerable damage and loss, not to mention the clean-up of the mud and water that remains.

Al Jazeera's Manuel Rapalo reports from Managua.