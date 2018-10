World hunger is on the rise and that will be one of the main focuses when the UN agency for food and agriculture meets in Rome this week.

The agency says the way the world produces food will need to change as the global population rises.

Al Jazeera's Emma Hayward has been to Invergowrie in Scotland to look at an alternative approach to farming.