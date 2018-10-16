UNICEF: Two million children in DRC are acutely malnourished

On World Food Day, we look at the situation of at least two million children in the Democratic Republic of Congo who face death from malnutrition unless aid reaches them.

by

    The UN children’s agency says at least two million children in the Democratic Republic of Congo face death from malnutrition unless aid reaches them.

    Al Jazeera went to Kitwit where about 25,000 displaced people live with either host families or in camps without enough food to go around. Around 8,000 children in Kitwit show signs of malnutrition, but many more still live in remote conflict zones.

    Humanitarian budget cuts have made it difficult for aid workers to get to them.

    Al Jazeera's Catherine Soi reports from the southwestern region of Kikwit, Democratic Republic of Congo.

